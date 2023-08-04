POCSO cases on the rise in Kalaburagi district

August 04, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The number of cases registered under the Sexual Assault (Rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Kalaburagi district over the last three years indicate that crime against women is far more prevalent in rural areas than the city.

Data shows that rape cases reported on minors (under Rape with POCSO Act) have increased by three times higher than rape cases reported on women in Kalaburagi district (excluding city limits) in the past three years; while the cases registered within the limits of Kalaburagi city police saw a slight decline in comparison to the previous years.

The number of cases registered under POCSO Act in Kalaburagi district was 118 and cases registered within city were 49 in the last three years (till July 31), and the number of rape cases reported by the district police was 34 and by the city police was 35 in the same period.

POCSO cases

Of the 49 cases registered under POCSO Act in three years in city police limits, 25 were registered in 2021, 15 in 2022 and nine cases were registered in 2023 (till July 31). Of the 118 POCSO cases registered in taluks, 47 were registered in 2021, 46 in 2022 and 25 in 2023 till end of July.

Rape cases

Of the 35 rape cases reported in city police limits in three years, 19 were registered in 2021 and eight cases each were registered in 2022 and 2023 (till July 31). Out of 35 rape cases registered in taluks under the district police limits during the same period, 16 were registered in 2021, 14 in 2022 while four cases were registered in 2023 till July.

R. Chetan, Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner told The Hindu that in most of the cases, the accused had sexual intercourse with the victim by giving false assurance that he would marry her, and later refused to do so; in many cases the accused even threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed their relationship to anyone. In one such case recently, a married woman entered into a consensual sexual relationship with a known person and was forced to get a divorce from her husband; later the accused refused to marry her, he said.

Mr. Chetan said that the Kalaburagi police would launch workshops to educate women and children about sexual harassment, and also about salient features of the POCSO Act.

Meenakshi Bali, president of Pragnya Kanoonu Salaha Samiti, expressing concern over increasing sexual harassment cases against women and minor girls said that continued awareness programmes in educational institutions, particularly in rural areas, can help combat such cases.

“We have suggested that the district administration appoint around 100 retired teachers as resourcepersons for educating students, teachers and parents about the sexual abuse,” Ms. Bali added.

The activist also claimed that many sexual assault cases at residential hostels go unreported. In many cases, the person entrusted with the welfare of children committed the heinous crimes.