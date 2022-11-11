Karnataka

PM should ask his party men to clean up administration like they are cleaning up streets for his visit, says DKS

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi give clear instructions to the BJP government in Karnataka on cleaning up the administration by checking corruption, just as measures are being taken to clean up the roads by filling up potholes ahead of his visit in Karnataka.

Addressing mediapersons in Bengaluru, Mr. Shivakumar pointed to the recent episode of a contractor seeking permission to end his life following an alleged demand by officials to pay commission to clear bills. On similar lines, INC Karnataka tweeted, “In the #TroubleEngineSarkara people are committing suicide as they are unable to pay the #40PercentSarkara.”

Mr. Shivakumar also argued that the government could have asked BIAL to bear the cost of the Kempe Gowda statue. The government had the authority to ask the BIAL to set up the statue as it had given land to the airport, he said.


