PM emphasizes role of ‘double engine’ govt., Bengaluru’s spirit in India’s progress

Prime Minister acknowledged the contribution of “start-up city” Bengaluru’s professionals in India joining the fast lane of progress and said it was made possible by the “double engine government” of BJP in Karnataka. The State attracted investment of over ₹4 lakh crore not just in Information Technology, but also in diverse fields from ranging from biotechnology to defense manufacturing, he said.

Karnataka contributes over 50% to the aircraft and spacecraft industry in India, and 70% of the helicopters and aerial vehicles for the armed forces are manufactured in Bengaluru. He said that Bengaluru’s youthful, start-up spirit has contributed to India’s progress.


