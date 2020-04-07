Physically challenged tailor prepares free masks for villagers in K.R. Pet

A physically challenged tailor in K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya district has shown that with a strong will and commitment, everyone can do their bit in helping society prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Fondly called by his neighbours as a “real corona warrior”, the 30-year-old N. Manjunath of Bommenahalli has been working day and night for over 10 days now stitching and supplying reusable masks for free.

“Preventing community transmission of virus is the need of the hour. Sellers should not exploit people by demanding exorbitant charges for masks,” Mr. Manjunath told The Hindu.

The public service-minded tailor was born without his right leg and walks with the help of an artificial limb. He has an old sewing machine and pedals it day and night to prepare masks by using locally available cloth. He has already prepared and gifted several hundreds of masks to people in his vicinity. According to him, while many collect masks for free, some have forcibly paid him money while leaving his tiny house, lauding his social service. “I was just 12 when I learnt tailoring. I know that the face masks I am offering are not on a par with the scientifically prepared ones [N95 and three-layered surgical masks] and personal protection gears. But they prevent droplets reaching others when people cough and sneeze,” he said.

He explained that reports of some shopkeepers financially exploiting people while selling masks and the non-availability of masks prompted him to start making them himself.

As his father, Nagaraje Gowda, abandoned their home about 25 years ago, Mr. Manjunath takes care of his mother, Sakamma, 58, and grandmother, Boramma, 82. He depends entirely on tailoring to earn a livelihood as he does not have any property. “But the financial constraints have not marred my enthusiasm [in offering free masks to people],” he said.

Srinivas Sajjan, a friend of the young tailor, stressed the need for authorities to utilise the services of people like Mr. Manjunath. “He is capable of preparing hundreds of masks a day and interested persons can help him by placing orders. His masks can be used for several days with proper wash,” he said. Mr. Manjunath can be contacted on 96323 61864.