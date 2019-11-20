PFI case: BSY not apprised of facts, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah took strong exception to the remarks of Chief Minister B.S.Yeddiyurappa that the Congress had shielded Popular Front of India (PFI) by withdrawing cases against them.

Mr. Yeddiyurappa sought to blame Mr. Siddaramaiah for the attack on Congress MLA Tanveer Sait, who is now recuperating in a hospital in Mysuru, by linking the assailant with the group.

Mr. Siddaramaiah lashed out at the Chief Minister saying Mr. Yediyurappa’s statements were politically motivated and he had not apprised himself of the facts.

“There were clashes between two groups in Mysuru a few years ago and cases were filed against those involved which also included students. There was pressure from parents that the future and education of their children would be in jeopardy and hence such cases were withdrawn and not those relating to murder or attempt to murder,’’ explained Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The Congress, he said, has never supported any organisation – be it the RSS or others – if found to be communal and has strongly condemned it.

In response to a question, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the disqualified MLAs seeking re-election should be defeated and it is the common goal of both Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). It is not a question of either the Congress supporting the JD(S) or vice versa, he said.

“The defectors were solely responsible for the collapse of the coalition Government in the State and hence they should be defeated. Otherwise it will send a wrong signal to the people,” Mr. Siddaramaiah added. He opined that the BJP Government in the State would collapse as the disqualified MLAs seeking re-election on a BJP ticket, were set to suffer an electoral loss.