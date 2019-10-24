PETA alleges cruelty to buffaloes in recent kambala events

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) that has challenged the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Second Amendment) Act, 2017 before the Supreme Court, has filed a report before the court alleging acts of cruelty against buffaloes in four kambala events during December 2018-February 2019.

The Act was amended in 2017 after the apex court banned kambala along with bullock cart race and jallikattu in 2014 to exclude kambala, the traditional buffalo slush track race of undivided Dakshina Kannada, from the purview of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Holding of kambala events in 2015 and 2016 had run into rough weather after the intervention of the Animal Board that attracted widespread protests across the State.

PETA in its report to the Court said the races were held in Baradi Beedu, Udupi district, on December 8 and in Moodbidri, Mangaluru, and Thiruvail villages, Dakshina Kannada district, on December 1, January 13 and February 16, respectively. The evidence collected – even though event organisers attempted to prohibit photography and videography – proves yet again that no amount of regulation can prevent cruelty to buffalo bulls which are used for entertainment, the report said.

PETA gave detailed accounts of alleged cruelty to buffaloes. Reluctant, scared buffalo bulls were whacked repeatedly with bare hands, slapped in the face, kicked, poked and hit with wooden sticks, dragged to the starting point by groups of five or six people, and shouted at.

Buffalo bulls were kept in position at the starting point through violent pulling, yanking, and rough handling of nose ropes. Animals who were visibly in excruciating pain tried to soothe their nostrils by licking them. Many buffalo bulls were hit with bare hands during the race and near the finishing line in full view of the event organisers. Contrary to Kambala Samithi assurances that foam or fibre-covered wooden sticks would be used to hit buffaloes, animals were hit by uncoated sticks, PETA alleged.

They said some buffaloes had wounds from beatings that were camouflaged by a black substance. Many buffaloes that finished the race were frothing in the mouth, salivating heavily and displayed increased respiratory rates. Participants yanked, pulled, and held onto buffaloes’ tails in a race category.

The petition challenges the constitutional validity of the amendment Act.

Supporters launch Twitter campaign

Responding to PETA’s charges, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty urged the NGO to understand how affectionately buffaloes are treated by their owners.

In a tweet, Dr. Shetty said, “Hey @PetaIndia, Before you make futile stories, would insist you to come down to Coastal Karnataka, participate as an audience in Kambala race and also spare some time to witness and understand how affectionately these buffaloes are treated,” with the hashtag #SaveKambala.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath tweeted, “#Kambala is a tradition of Tulunad since ages. It will definitely continue many more centuries. I will always support this culture of this land and will support it at any point of time. Our Culture, Our Pride,” with the hashtag #IsupportKambala.

Many took to Twitter to express their solidarity with kambala.