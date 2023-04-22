HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Person stabbed to death in Bhadravathi

The murder was committed over differences over the purchase of a mobile phone.

April 22, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person was found murdered in Bhadravathi late night on Friday. He has been identified as Naveen, 25.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar and other senior officers visited the place. The police have taken two people into custody for interrogation. Hosamane Police have registered the case.

Mr. Mithun Kumar told The Hindu on Saturday that, as per the information gathered so far, the murder was committed over differences over the purchase of a mobile phone. “A scuffle broke out between the two over ₹2,000. The accused and victim knew each other very well. Naveen was stabbed to death,” he said.

Naveen also had a criminal background. There were two cases against him, including one related to possessing ganja, the police officer added.

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.