Person stabbed to death in Bhadravathi

April 22, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

A person was found murdered in Bhadravathi late night on Friday. He has been identified as Naveen, 25.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar and other senior officers visited the place. The police have taken two people into custody for interrogation. Hosamane Police have registered the case.

Mr. Mithun Kumar told The Hindu on Saturday that, as per the information gathered so far, the murder was committed over differences over the purchase of a mobile phone. “A scuffle broke out between the two over ₹2,000. The accused and victim knew each other very well. Naveen was stabbed to death,” he said.

Naveen also had a criminal background. There were two cases against him, including one related to possessing ganja, the police officer added.