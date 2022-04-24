Person murdered over financial matter
A person was found murdered at Bandihalli in Halekote hobli of Holenarasipur taluk on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Nanje Gowda, 55 of Parasanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk.
His son, Gangadhar, filed a complaint with Shantigrama police alleging that his father was murdered by Shivashankar and his family members at Bandihali. Shivashankar had borrowed ₹1.43 lakh to construct his house. He had not cleared the loan even after repeated requests. Nanje Gowda was assaulted by Shivashankar and his relatives when the former asked him return his money.
The Shantigrama police have registered the murder case.
