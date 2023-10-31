Permit Rajyotsava celebrations at Chamarajpet Idgah maidan if there is no legal impediment, High Court tells Karnataka govt.

October 31, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government and the Bengaluru Urban District Administration to permit Chamarajpet Nagarikara Okkuta (CNO) to hold three-day Rajyotsava celebrations at Idgah Maidan, Chamarajpet, from November 1 to 3.

However, the HC also clarified that if there is any impediment, including legal impediment to allow Rajyotsava celebrations at Idgah maidan, the district administration should provide an alternative place for the organisation to hold celebrations.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order on a PIL petition filed by the Okkuta.

Petitioner’s submission

The petitioner had complained that it had submitted a representation to the Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, for holding Rajyotsava and Annamma Devi festival at Idgah Maidan but the district administration had not granted permission.

When the Bench pointed out that there should not be any objection for holding Rajyotsava at the maidan, the Government counsel pointed out that the petitioner also want to hold Annamma Devi festival along with Rajyotsava celebration.

At this stage, the petitioner’s counsel told the Bench that only Rajyotsava event would be celebrated at the maidan and no other activity.

Following this, the Bench directed the government to permit the petitioner to hold the Rajyotsava event and not to hoist any flag other than the State flag, and hold only cultural programmes during the three-day event. The Bench also made it clear that the petitioner should ensure that there is no disturbance to the communal harmony and the law and order by its members.

Apex court order

However, the government brought to the notice of the Bench about certain orders passed by the apex court on maintaining the status quo on the nature of the Idgah maidan and the Government may need to allow the event at another place if the maidan cannot be made available for petitioner’s event. Following this, the Bench clarified that if there is any impediment, the petitioner could be provided another venue.