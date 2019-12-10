People wanted a stable govt., says Satish Jarkiholi

Congress leader and former Minister Satish Jarkiholi has attributed the BJP’s victory in 12 seats to the desire of the people to see a stable government.

“The BJP has won as the people did not want an unstable government that is susceptible to further Operation Lotuses,” he told journalists at his home on Tuesday.

The people wanted to continue the present government. “Of course, there may be some mistakes on our side. But we lost because the people wanted to support Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. They did not focus on local issues.”

Reacting to the statement by Ramesh Jarkiholi that Lakhan Jarkiholi was his brother and not his political rival, Mr. Satish Jarkiholi said there was no need for it to be announced openly. “Brothers are brothers and there will be no change. Political rivalry will continue to exist between us, that cannot be denied.”

He brushed aside allegations by Opposition leaders that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had been isolated. “That is not true. The party is solidly behind him. There may be some groups in the Congress led by different leaders. But they are not based on original Congress men and newcomers. Also, there are groups in other parties including BJP and JD(S).”

He said the workers wanted Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao to withdraw their resignations. “I am sure they will. They are essential to the functioning of the party.”

He felt the Gokak result where his elder brother and BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi won, was decided on two factors. The people wanted a stable government and the electorate was split on caste and religion lines. There is no need to attach significance to it as it was not fought on the merits of the candidates, he said.