Pedestrian mowed down by school bus, driver found drunk

October 13, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

A pedestrian who was mowed down by a speeding school bus on October 10 succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Thursday. The bus driver involved in the accident was allegedly found to be drunk at the time and has been arrested and booked under Section 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The accident occurred on October 10 around 2 p.m., when the driver Subhash had picked up over 20 children from the school and was dropping them home. He lost control over the vehicle near Dodda Banaswadi and rammed into a bike and two pedestrians.

All three were admitted to a private hospital, where Anjanappa, 60, succumbed, while another pedestrian Shakti, 57, and bike rider Manjunath are being treated and are said to be out of danger.

The Banaswadi Traffic Police have arrested the driver Subhash. “Tests have confirmed he was drunk,” sources said, prompting the police to book him for culpable homicide.

A senior traffic police official said that the Transport Department is in charge of regulation and enforcement of rules on vehicles ferrying school children, but implementation has been lax.