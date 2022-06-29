Peddler from T.N. recover 20 kg of marijuana

The Kalasipalya police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old hotel staff and recovered 20.5 kg of marijuana which he had smuggled from his hometown to sell in the city.

The accused identified as Selvaraj, from Kanchipuram was caught while he was waiting for his clients near the bus stand. The police recovered few packets from his and based on his information raided a the room of a lodge where he had stayed and kept the rest of the drugs neatly packed in a plastic covers .

The accused works as a waiter at a hotel in his hometown but used to peddle drugs to make extra money. The police suspect that the accused is a part of the inter state drug racket ring and efforts are on to track down ihs network and source, a senior police officer, said .