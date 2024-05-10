PDO post aspirants demand relaxation in age limit criterion

Members of Ahinda Chintakara Vedike have demanded that the State government grant a three-year age relaxation for recruitment to 150 vacant Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) posts.

Vedike State president Saibanna Jamadar, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday, said that the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department on March 15, 2024 invited applications for recruitment to 150 posts of PDOs across the State.

The last date for submitting applications is May 15, 2024.

Mr. Jamadar pointed out that the State government recently granted relaxation. The rationale behind the demand is that those who are eligible for the post do not meet the age criteria.

In the present notification, the maximum age for the general category is 35 years, while for other backward classes (OBCs), it is 38 years and for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, it is 40 years.

Mr. Jamadar also demanded that the government extend the last date for submitting applications from May 15 to May 30.