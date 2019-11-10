Pay revision for police forces next month

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Sunday that the State government would implement the recommendations of the Raghvendra Auradkar Committee on revision of pay scale for the police forces from next month.
Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Bommai said that the government has taken a decision on implementing the Auradkar report and it has been forwarded to the Finance Department. The process of implementing the report is under way and the new pay scale would be given from next month, he added.
To a query on Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya temple, Mr. Bommai said that he welcomed the decision as the court has balanced the sentiments of both the communities. This is a landmark judgment which would erase jealousy and hatred among both and pave the way for brotherhood and communal harmony, he said.
