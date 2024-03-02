Partial cancellation and stoppages of trains

March 02, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Belagavi

Some trains will be partially cancelled due to Line Block for construction of Road Under Bridge in lieu of LC – 50 between Mangela – Jadarama Kunte stations on Monday.

Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Jn. - Vijayapura Express commencing journey from Mangaluru Jn. on Sunday will be partially cancelled between Bagalkot-Vijayapura stations. Accordingly, this train will be short terminated at Bagalkot.

Train No. 06920 Vijayapura – SSS Hubballi Express commencing journey from Vijayapura on Monday will be partially cancelled between Vijayapura - Bagalkot stations. Accordingly, this train will be originated from Bagalkot.

Train No. 07307 Mysuru – Bagalkot Basava Express commencing journey from Mysuru on Sunday will be partially cancelled between Vijayapura - Bagalkot stations. Accordingly, this train will be short terminated at Vijayapura.

Train No. 07308 Bagalkot – Mysuru Basava Express commencing journey from Bagalkot on Monday will be partially cancelled between Bagalkot - Vijayapura stations. Accordingly, this train will be originated from Vijayapura.

Restoration

Some trains which were notified for cancellation, partial cancellation, or regulation Press Release No. 505, will be restored and run as per schedule. These include the following.

Train No. 16021 Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Daily Express which was notified for cancellation on March 6 and 7, 2024, is restored.

Train No. 20623 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express which was notified for cancellation on March 7 and 8, 2024, is restored.

Train No. 20624 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Express which was notified for cancellation on March 7 and 8, 2024, is restored.

Train No. 16022 Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Daily Express which was notified for cancellation on March 7 and 8, 2024, is restored.

Train No. 06267 Arsikere-Mysuru Daily Express Special which was notified for cancellation on March 7 and 12, 2024, is restored.

Train No. 06269 Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru Daily Express Special which was notified for cancellation on March 7 and 12, 2024, is restored.

Train No. 06560 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special which was notified for cancellation on March 7 and 12, 2024, is restored.

Train No. 06270 SMVT Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Express Special which was notified for cancellation on March 7 and 12, 2024, is restored.

Train No. 06268 Mysuru-Arsikere Daily Express Special which was notified for cancellation on March 8 and 13, 2024 is restored.

Train No. 06559 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU Special which was notified for cancellation on March 8 and 13, 2024 is restored.

Train No. 01763 KSR Bengaluru-Channapatna MEMU Special which was notified for cancellation on March 8 and 13, 2024 is restored.

Train No. 06526 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special which was notified for partial cancellation on March 7 and 12, 2024 between Channapatna-KSR Bengaluru stations is restored.

Train No. 16220 Tirupati- Chamarajanagar Daily Express which was notified for regulation for 30 minutes enroute on March 7, 2024 is restored to run as per schedule time.

Train No. 16231 Mayiladuturai-Mysuru Daily Express which was notified for regulation for 10 minutes at Kengeri station is restored to run as per schedule time.

Train No. 16228 Talguppa-Mysuru Daily Express which was notified for regulation for 10 minutes at Nayandahalli station on March 12, 2024 is restored to run as per schedule time.

Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Daily Express which was notified for regulation for 15 minutes enroute on March 12, 2024 is restored to run as per schedule time.

Restoration of following trains will be extended as per details mentioned below.

Restoration of partial cancellation between Toranagallu – Guntakal – Toranagallu of Train No. 07337/07338 SSS Hubballi – Guntakal – SSS Hubballi Passenger will be extended further with effect from both sides from 01.03.2024 to 31.03.2024. Accordingly, these trains will be run up to Guntakal.

Experimental stoppages

South Central Railway has notified for experimental stoppage for one minute at Kamalnagar for Train No. 16583/16584 Yesvantpur – Latur – Yesvantpur Express with effect commencing journey from both sides from 02.03.2024.

Accordingly, Train No. 16583 Yesvantpur – Latur Express will arrive depart Kamalnagar – 08:44/08:45 AM and Train No. 16584 Latur – Yesvantpur Express will arrive depart Kamalnagar – 05:04/05:05 PM, said a release by Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR.

One minute stoppage

The following trains will be provided with one minute stoppage at Almati Railway Station on an experimental basis as per details mentioned below:-

Train No. 16217 Mysuru – Sainagar Shirdi Express will arrive / depart Almatti – 10:19/10:20 PM with effect commencing journey from Mysuru from 11.03.2024 to until further advice.

Train No. 16218 Sainagar Shirdi – Mysuru Express will arrive / depart Almatti – 10:19/10:20 AM with effect commencing journey from Sainagar Shirdi from 05.03.2024 to until further advice.

Train No. 16587 Yesvantpur – Bikaner Express will arrive / depart Almatti – 00:15/00:16 AM with effect commencing journey from Yesvantpur from 08.03.2024 to until further advice.

Train No. 16588 Bikaner – Yesvantpur Express will arrive / depart Almatti – 02:44/02:45 AM with effect commencing journey from Bikaner from 10.03.2024 to until further advice.

Train No. 11140 Hosapete – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express will arrive / depart Almatti – 05:34/05:35 PM with effect commencing journey from Hosapete from 06.03.2024 to until further advice.

Train No. 11139 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Hosapete Express will arrive / depart Almatti – 08:10/08:11 AM with effect commencing journey from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 06.03.2024 to until further advice.

Two-minute stoppage

Some trains will be provided with two minutes stoppage at Shahabad Railway Station on an experimental basis as per details mentioned below.

Train No. 17029 Vijayapura – Hyderabad Express will arrive / depart Shahabad – 01:18/01:20 AM with effect commencing journey from Vijayapura from Sunday to until further advice.

Train No. 17030 Hyderabad – Vijayapura Express will arrive / depart Shahabad – 01:13/01:15 AM with effect commencing journey from Hyderabad from Sunday to until further advice, said a release.