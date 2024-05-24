GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panchayats, officials told to prevent contamination of water supply in villages

Published - May 24, 2024 11:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Following the death of a 22-year-old youth after consuming contaminated water in a village near Mysuru, the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the State government has instructed panchayat development officers and all officials coming under the water supply scheme in rural areas to strictly take measures for prevention of contamination of water by repairing water supply pipelines and overhead tanks.

Cleaning drive

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has issued a circular directing officials of the rural drinking water scheme to remove the slime and dirt built up near borewells and water supplying pipes in villages across the State.

Officials have been instructed to clean overhead tanks in villages by using chlorine powder. In cases of damage to pipelines, it said measures should be taken to lay new pipelines to ensure regular supply of potable water to residents.

The circular said there should be proper installation of casing pipes in borewells to prevent contamination of water. The department has instructed officials to conduct water testing in district and taluk laboratories daily for preventing contamination of water. 

CM’s directive

The Chief Minister too told the deputy commissioners and zilla panchayat chief executive officers through a videoconference on Thursday that it was the responsibility of the district administration to provide safe drinking water to villagers. The department also told officials to update daily water tests on the department’s portal.

In case of reports of diarrhoea and other waterborne diseases, authorities should immediately stop supplying water and electricity and take measures to prevent the spread of diseases and ensure alternative water supply, the circular added.

