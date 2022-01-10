Panchamasali quota agitation anniversary on Friday

The first anniversary of the Panchamasali reservation quota agitation will be celebrated in Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district on Friday.

“We will invite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate the event,’’ Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, head of the agitation committee and seer of the Panchamasali Peetha, told journalists in Vijayapura on Monday.

“We have been agitating for re-categorisation of our community and its inclusion under 2A category. We led a padayatra of around five lakh people from Kudalasangama to Bengaluru, last year. We will celebrate the anniversary in Kudalasangama on Friday, to commemorate the padayatra,” he said. Earlier, he held a meeting with leaders of the Panchamasali community.

The seer said that he has inside information from the Government that there is good news for the community before Sankranti or Ugadi.

“The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission has toured Davangere district collecting all necessary data. We are sure they are on the right path and will accord 2A status to the community,’’ he said.