Padma Shri awardee H.R. Keshava Murthy is no more

December 21, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Hassan

H.R. Keshava Murthy, a senior gamaka exponent, who was honoured with Padma Shri earlier this year, passed away at his residence in Hosahalli in Shivamogga taluk on Wednesday.

He was 89. He died due to age-related health problems. He is survived by his wife and a daughter, besides hundreds of students.

Keshava Murthy was born in a family of gamaka artists. He had his initial training from his father Ramaswamy Shastry. Under the guidance of Venkateshaiah he continued his studies. Over the decades he has presented hundreds of programmes and trained many students. Through his performances, he publicised noted Kannada epics. Hosahalli, his native place, is known for many music talents.

He has been honored with many awards inlcuding Shantala Natya Shri award, by the State government and different cultural organisations. The President honoured him with the Padma Shri this year. The residents of his village celebrated the occasion.

Former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra, Minister for Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda, who is also in-charge of Shivamogga, and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra have mourned his death.

The final rites will be held at Hosahalli on Thursday.