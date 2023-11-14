HamberMenu
Owing to Balipadyami public holiday, Children’s Day celebration in schools and colleges postponed

The Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) issued a circular stating that Children’s Day will be celebrated at a later date

November 14, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of school children and teachers celebrating on the occasion of Children’s Day, at Bala Bhavan, in Bengaluru.

A file photo of school children and teachers celebrating on the occasion of Children’s Day, at Bala Bhavan, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Due to the public holiday for Balipadyami on November 14, the Department of School Education and Literacy has postponed the Children’s Day celebration in schools and colleges and the award function for children to a later date.

The Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) has issued a circular in this regard: “This year, there is a public holiday for Balipadyami on Children’s Day which is to be celebrated on 14th November. Therefore, it has been informed that Children’s Day should be celebrated meaningfully on later school days across the state.”

On the occasion of Children’s Day and the 134th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tribute and garlanded his statue at the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday.

“Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation stone for the construction of modern India. The fruits of his foresight are being felt by the then, present and future generation also,” he said.

“Democracy-Socialism-Secularism were the life values of Nehru. He worked hard to establish these values in India as Prime Minister. Adopting these values in our lives is the meaningful tribute we can pay to Nehru,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

