Over 250 teams take part in The Hindu Young World Quiz

Ganesh Prasad and Srijan M.H., class 9 students of Parivartan Gurukul, Hubballi, and Chaitanya K. and Krishna V., class 6 students from KE Board’s Central School, Dharwad, emerged as the winners of The Hindu Young World Quiz 2020 in the senior and jurnior categories respectively, here on Wednesday.

In the closely-fought finals of the 20th edition of the quiz, presented by State Bank of India and LIC of India, the senior category winners were challenged by the third prize winners of last year’s event Chyavan P. Sharma and Pranav R. Hegde (class 9) of Sirsi Lions English Medium School.

With one question remaining, the Sirsi students were lagging by just seven points. But Mr. Prasad and Mr. Srijan answered their last question correctly and won with 144 points. The runners up finished with 129 points.

Class 9 students of JSS Public School, Dharwad, Shamanth M.H. and Sohail I. Khazi finished third with 93 points. Abhishek L. and Samarth B. (class 9) of Chinmaya English School (CBSE), Yash Kerure and Sunidhi Kappali (class 8) of JSS Sri Manjunatheshwara Central School, and Shreyoshi C. and Apoorva Adi of Chinmaya Vidyalaya (State), all from Hubballi, bagged the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions.

In the junior category, Mr. Chaitanya and Mr. Krishna maintained a good lead till the end and finished with 110 points. Palgun M.H. and Avish A.S., class 6 students of JSS Public School, Dharwad, finished runners up with 70 points. Ahana S.B. and Aditya D.K., class 6 students from Chinmaya English Medium School, Hubballi, finished third with 63 points.

Akul Kinnarkar and Atharva Kalghatagi (class 5), Gunjan N.G. and Deepti C.M. (class 6) of JSS Sri Manjunatheshwar Central School, Hubballi, and Ramesh V.T. and Sarvesh M.K. (class 6) of D.K. Public School, Hubballi, bagged the fourth, the fifth, and the sixth positions.

Chairman and Managing Director of Swarna Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad, Deputy General Manager (Business & Operations) of State Bank of India Piyush Bhatt, and Senior Divisional Manager of LIC of India Ravi Kiran gave away the trophies, certificates and gift hampers to the winners and finalists.

The guests lauded The Hindu Group for organising the event which provided a good platform to the students to test their quizzing skills. Engaging the students in his typical style, V.V. Ramanan conducted the quiz during which the audience too got a chance to win prizes. In all 264 teams (of two members each) from various districts of North Karnataka took part in the event. While 102 teams took part in the junior category, 162 teams participated in the senior category.

Sponsors

The event was presented by State Bank of India and LIC of India. Eveready and JBM Industry were the gift partners, Rasna was the beverage partner and Samarth Group of Colleges was the refreshment partner.