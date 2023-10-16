HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 2,000 people take part enthusiastically in Karwar Run

October 16, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The first edition of Karwar Run organised by Karwar Naval Base to commemorate the rich and proud history of the Indian Navy being flagged off in Karwar on Sunday.

The first edition of Karwar Run organised by Karwar Naval Base to commemorate the rich and proud history of the Indian Navy being flagged off in Karwar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 2,000 people from different walks of life and in different age groups participated in the first edition of Karwar Run organised by the Karwar Naval Base to commemorate the rich and proud history of the Indian Navy in Karwar on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by Karwar Naval Base, the event was in line with the Central government’s Fit India initiative.

The event included a 50-km Cyclothon, along the scenic beaches from Karwar Naval Base to the Goa border. There was also a 10-km run along the seaside roads of the Naval Base and a 5-km Run for Fun.

The event provided an opportunity for civilians to interact with the naval community, both serving and retired.

Flagging off the run, Rear Admiral K.M. Ramakrishnan, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area, announced that the event will be organised on a grand scale in the coming years so as to make it a signature event in the annual calendar of Karwar.

Along with commemoration of the India Navy’s glorious history, the event will give a boost to the local tourism and economy, he said.

The event was attended by the officials of the local administration, heads of several institutions, hospitals and hotels. Renowned singer Lucky Ali added glamour to the event with his participation. The naval jazz band enthralled the participants. And, there was a Zumba session and yoga session.

Winners

Visnu Todkar and Aditi Lohit won the 50 km men’s and women’s Cyclothon events, respectively. Rahul and Chandrika Gauda emerged winners in the 10 km run for men and women, respectively.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.