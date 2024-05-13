GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Over 100 mango varieties go on display at Koppal Mango Mela

Miyazaki, a Japanese mango priced at ₹2.5 lakh a kg, is among the varieties on display

Updated - May 13, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 07:37 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau
A stall displaying a couple of varieties of mango at the Mango Mela in Koppal on Monday.

A stall displaying a couple of varieties of mango at the Mango Mela in Koppal on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The eighth edition of Mango Mela that was inaugurated by Koppal Deputy Commissioner Nail Atul on Monday has over 100 varieties of mangoes on display in 22 stalls.

All stalls have been provided free to farmers to encourage them to participate in the fruit festival and market mangoes grown in their farms.

Deputy Commissioner Nalin Atul and other senior officers at the Mango Mela in Koppal on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Nalin Atul and other senior officers at the Mango Mela in Koppal on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Ratnam Pandey, Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Savitri B. Kadi, Assistant Commissioner Captain Mahesh Malagitti, Deputy Director of Horticulture Krishna C. Ukkund and other senior officers were present when Mr. Atul inaugurated the festival. The mela will end on May 21.

An officer of the Horticulture Department said that different varieties of mangoes, including Dasheri, Mallika, Totapuri, Benishan, Sindhura, Imam Pasand and Kesar, are grown in 5,000 hectares in Koppal district and the Mango Mela has been organized to provide a market for them.

“The mela provides a platform for farmers to sell their mangoes and consumers to buy them directly from farmers. It is beneficial to both as there are no middlemen. There are over 100 varieties of native and foreign mangoes on display,” an official said and added that there is a huge demand for Koppal Kesar mangoes at the mela.

There are some rare and expensive varieties of mangoes also on display at the Mango Mela.

Miyazaki, a Japanese variety of mango that is considered to be the most expensive, is one among them.

Arrangements have been made to provide complete information to farmers who are interested in cultivating Miyazaki mango which is normally sold at ₹2.5 lakh per kg.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.