ORR waste dumping: Local bodies may be made accountable

January 09, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

Debris recycling plant may be set up near Sathagalli since construction and demolition waste is being dumped along the ORR

As the 42-km stretch Outer Ring Road (ORR), which has become a key carriageway for commuters in Mysuru city, has continued to remain a dumping ground for solid waste and also construction debris with the local authorities turning blind to the nuisance, the Mysuru City Corporation, the Mysore Urban Development Authority, the newly-formed city municipal council and the town panchayats may jointly take up the responsibility of ORR’s cleanliness.

The urban local bodies are expected to be made accountable for keeping the ORR and its surroundings clean, preventing indiscriminate dumping of wastes and disposal wastes within their jurisdiction.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha at the MCC office here on Tuesday. Senior officials from the MCC, MUDA and the town panchayats of Bogadi, Srirampura, Kadakola, and Hootagalli CMC were present.

The meeting also discussed setting up of a debris recycling plant near Sathagalli here since the construction and demolition waste is being dumped along the ORR. The 42-km stretch was expected to be divided into zones and the local bodies will take the responsibility of maintaining hygiene.

Along with building and construction debris, solid waste is being dumped along the service roads of the ORR, spoiling the city’s beauty and reputation.

The ring road is sort of a gateway to the city and garbage and debris dumped along the road gives a poor impression of the city. The service roads of the ORR are being dumped with waste from the residential and commercial properties that have come up beyond the ORR.

There has been a demand from the residents living in areas abutting the carriageway for a permanent solution to the endless menace of waste dumping. In this regard, the MP had convened the meeting. MCC Commissioner Ashaad ur Rahman Sharif was also present.

On two occasions, drives had been conducted for cleaning the ORR from debris. Mammoth loads of waste were removed from the road in a one-time operation. But again, after some time, the dumping on vacant spots resumed. Another operation was carried out to remove the debris. Dumping has now become unceasing. All kinds of waste, including animal waste, are dumped here.

The residents demanded a system wherein such happenings are stopped fully by the authorities failing which the dumping will resume after sometime, turning the stretches once again into waste dump yards.

Before the formation of town panchayats and CMC covering the new residential localities and villages that are now part of the city, the MCC had said that the GPs, despite being revenue-rich, had failed in their duties in handling the solid waste in their limits, citing infrastructural deficiencies. The MUDA had distanced itself from the cleanliness responsibilities arguing that such tasks rest with the MCC and the GPs. Now responsibilities are being fixed on the urban bodies to end the nuisance.