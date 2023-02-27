HamberMenu
Opposition leaders criticise decision to postpone exam in Belagavi

February 27, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some leaders of Opposition parties and student organisations have criticised the decision by officials to postpone the first PU examination and imposing some restrictions in Belagavi on Monday, that they say are bound to cause inconvenience to people.

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders took to the social media to express their comments.

Tweets by the Congress said that several thousand students have been inconvenienced due to the last-minute decision of the government to postpone the examination. Officials have also rescheduled the timings of schools that will further create problems to students and parents, they said.

AAP regional coordinator Rajkumar Topannanavar said that officials are causing inconvenience to residents in the name of security measures. All shops have been closed on the route of the roadshow for the whole day. This will not only affect traders and office-goers but also customers and other common people who have come from afar to go to offices, he said.

He said that the Prime Minister is blind to the corruption charge against Ministers and MLAs in the State.

AIDSO has issued a press release condemning the circular issued by the Department of Education postponing examination and asking students to attend the Prime Minister’s rally in Belagavi. This is highly inappropriate. The government should ensure that such decisions are not taken in future for such programmes, AIDSO organising secretary Lakhan Munawalli said in a release.

