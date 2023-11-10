HamberMenu
Opposition leader to be elected on Nov. 17

November 10, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a first announcement, hours after he was appointed the Karnataka party chief, B.Y. Vijayendra announced that the Leader of the Opposition will be elected at the BJP legislature Party Meeting on November 17.

“The meeting will be held coming Friday where Central observers will also take part and we will elect the Leader of the Opposition that day,” Mr. Vijayendra said. 

While former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Vijayapura MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal were seen as frontrunners for the post earlier, it is very unlikely that another Lingayat leader will be anointed, party sources said. BJP circles were abuzz with speculation that the party may choose either a Other Backward Classes (OBC) face or a Vokkaliga leader. However, a senior leader said that the alliance with Janata Dal (Secular) led by H.D. Kumaraswamy, a dominating presence in the Assembly, may scuttle the chances of Vokkaligas as well. “Either an OBC leader may be chosen, or a dark horse may emerge. The party may also want to opt for a Hindutva face in the Assembly to maintain the balance,” he said. 

The names of V. Sunil Kumar, from the Billava-Ediga community, and projected as the next OBC face of the party, and also from the Hindutva stables, has now emerged as a frontrunner. However, the names of C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Basavaraj Bommai continue to do the rounds. 

