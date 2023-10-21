HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One murdered in Bhadravathi

He was allegedly attacked by a group of people over personal rivalries.

October 21, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person was found murdered in Bhadravathi on Friday night. The police have identified the deceased as Syed Razakh, 30.

He was allegedly attacked by a group of people over personal rivalries. Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media on Saturday that he was hit with sharp weapons and succumbed to multiple injuries later.

“Preliminary inquiry suggests he was attacked due to personal rivalry. We have identified the accused, and we will be securing them,” the officer said.

Bhadravathi Rural Police have registered the case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.