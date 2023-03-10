HamberMenu
One death due to H3N2 in Karnataka

The laboratory test of the samples collected from a 87-year-old person confirmed the infection, two days after his death

March 10, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar chairing a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee and senior officials on the sudden spike in H3N2 virus infection, in Karnataka, in Bengaluru on March 6, 2023.

Hassan

A person who died on March 1 in Alur taluk of Hassan district of Karnataka was infected with the H3N2 influenza virus that causes seasonal flu.

The laboratory test of the samples collected from the 87-year-old person confirmed the infection on March 3, two days after his death. He had co-morbidities, like asthma and hypertension, said Dr. Shivashankar, the Surveillance Officer.

The staff of the Health and Family Welfare Department collected samples from residents of the place where the death was reported. However, there was hardly anyone with symptoms, like fever. No other case of H3N2 had been detected in the district, the officer added.

