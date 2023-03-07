HamberMenu
H3N2 situation is not alarming in Karnataka, says Bommai

March 07, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the H3N2 influenza situation in Karnataka was not alarming, but added that a high-level meeting in the regard will soon be convened and guidelines will be issued for the entire State.

Fielding reporters’ queries in this regard at Mysuru airport on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai, however, said the Centre has asked the State to take necessary precautions.

The Government has already issued necessary directions to stock the medicine for tackling H3N2.

Though wearing of mask had not been made mandatory in the State, Mr. Bommai said he would await the recommendations of a high-level meeting of experts in this regard and take note of decisions taken in other places over the H3N2 influenza.

