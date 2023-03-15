Watch | What is the H3N2 influenza virus and how is it treated?

March 15, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

At least two persons have succumbed to the H3N2 subtype of seasonal influenza in India

One person died in Haryana, the other fatality was reported from Karnataka.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 451 confirmed cases of H3N2 have been reported since the beginning of this year.

What is the H3N2 virus?

Seasonal influenza or the ‘flu’ is a respiratory infection caused by the Influenza viruses

There are three types of Influenza viruses that infects humans: A, B, and C (Info Source: WHO)

Influenza A is further classified into different subtypes and one of them is H3N2.

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Abhinaya Sriram