HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | What is the H3N2 influenza virus and how is it treated?

A video on the H3N2 influenza virus that has claimed two lives

March 15, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

At least two persons have succumbed to the H3N2 subtype of seasonal influenza in India

One person died in Haryana, the other fatality was reported from Karnataka.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 451 confirmed cases of H3N2 have been reported since the beginning of this year.

What is the H3N2 virus?

Seasonal influenza or the ‘flu’ is a respiratory infection caused by the Influenza viruses

There are three types of Influenza viruses that infects humans: A, B, and C (Info Source: WHO)

Influenza A is further classified into different subtypes and one of them is H3N2.

Read full report here

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Abhinaya Sriram

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.