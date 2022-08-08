One dead, four injured in accident

A person died and four others suffered injuries when a car they were travelling in hit a tree near Nagenahalli in Belur taluk on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Adarsha, 26, an engineer in a private company in Bengaluru.

Adarsha and his friends Pradeep, Yashaswini, Darshini, and Nitesh were on a trip to Hassan to attend a marriage. They met with the accident when they were heading to Devaramane, a tourist spot, near Mudigere. Unable to negotiate a curve amidst heavy rains near Nagenahalli, Adasha lost control of the vehicle. The car hit the tree, leaving him dead on the spot.

The injured are under treatment. The Arehalli police have registered the case based on a complaint filed by Pradeep, one of the injured.