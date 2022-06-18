One dead, another person missing after rain lashes city on Friday night

Man falls into drain while attempting to save his bike

Heavy rains that lashed the city on Friday night left one dead and another missing. In another incident, a person was killed in an accident during the rains at Tavarekere.

Mithun Kumar, 28, a resident of Gayatri Layout in K.R. Puram, was washed away in the storm-water drain (SWD) right next to his house around 11 p.m. on Friday. Despite the efforts by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and Fire and Emergency Services through Saturday, his body could not be recovered.

“We started the search operations from the spot where he fell into the drain and followed the course of the drain till it reached the nearby Seegehalli Lake, where search operations were on till Saturday night. We haven’t recovered his body and we will continue the search operations on Sunday,” said a senior fireman who led the rescue and search operations.

Mithun Kumar’s house is right next to the SWD that was in spate following heavy rains on Friday night. As water from the adjoining areas was flowing on the road, Mithun Kumar’s bike, parked at the edge of the drain, was about to fall into the drain. In an attempt to prevent it, he fell into the drain with the bike. Though his friends tried to lift him out of the drain, they couldn’t and he was washed away in the drain.

Sources said it was highly unlikely that he would have survived. Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said the civic body would provide Mithun Kumar’s family ₹5 lakh compensation.

In another incident, a senior citizen Muniyamma, 62, was killed and two others injured when the compound wall of the Godrej Apartment premises collapsed following heavy rain and fell over two houses with asbestos sheet roofs adjoining the compound at Kaverinagar, Garudacharpalya. While all three of them were rushed to the nearby Vydehi Hospital with severe injuries, Muniyamma died a few hours later. The other two are said to be out of danger. Mr. Giri Nath said the civic body would get the apartment complex pay compensation to the family of the deceased.