Karnataka

Official’s house searched

The house in Udupi of Subramanya K. Vaddar, Joint Director, Town and Country, Mysuru, was among the properties searched by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths during the raid carried out on Tuesday on properties related to officials suspected of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

A team of ACB searched the house of Mr. Vaddar in Puttur in Udupi. His houses in Mysuru and Karwar were also searched, an ACB official said.

Mr. Vaddar, a native of Karwar, was staying with his family in Udupi.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2021 3:35:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/officials-house-searched/article34032124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY