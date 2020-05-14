Obstruction to health workers case: Two get bail

Two persons, who were arrested for allegedly obstructing health workers at Thanisandra locality in the city, have been granted bail by the High Court of Karnataka while imposing a condition that they have to quarantine themselves exclusively in their house for 14 days from the date of release from the prison if they do not require hospitalisation.

The accused persons, Sarfaraz and Ansar Hadfa, residents of Ashwathnagar in Thanisandra, will also have to undergo a medical check-up by a medical officer soon after their release from the jail.

Apart from these directions, the accused have also been directed to execute personal bond for ₹1 lakh each with a surety of a person possessing immovable properties for the like sum, and not to terrorise the witnesses or tamper with the prosecution evidence in any manner and not to come into contact with the complainant or his family members.

Justice N.K. Sudhindrarao passed the order while allowing a petition filed by the duo seeking bail after the trial court did not consider their application for bail on the reason that there was no urgency to hear their plea for release on bail.

It was alleged that the two petitioners and others had obstructed and abused the staff of Thanisandra Primary Health Centre and ASHA workers on April 1 when the health team was undertaking COVID-19 precautionary and preventive measures assigned to them.