May 06, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Belagavi

Running of NWKRTC buses will be disrupted on Tuesday as poll duty officials will be utilising the vehicles for ferrying employees concerned.

Officers at the NWKRTC head office in Hubballi said that a total of 1,524 buses have been hired by officials in Hubballi Rural and Urban, Dharwad, Gadag, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Chikkodi and Bagalkot districts. The corporation has appealed to the travelling public to cooperate.