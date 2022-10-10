Youth should strive towards gaining knowledge: Vivek Rai

Speaking at the Shivarama Karanath birth centenary programme in the city, Mr. Rai said multifaceted personality Shivarama Karanath shunned money and caste, which are now considered as means for identity

Actor Ramesh Aravind being felicitated with the Karantha Huttoora Prashasthi by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation J.C. Madhuswamy and Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojari, on the occasion of Karantha birth centenary programme at Kota in Udupi district on October 10. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rather than going after money to build identity, youth should emulate Jnanapith awardee Kota Shivarama Karanth and strive towards gaining knowledge, said writer and former Hampi University Vice Chancellor B.A. Vivek Rai here on Monday, October 10.

Speaking at the Shivarama Karanath birth centenary programme in the city, Mr. Rai said multifaceted personality Shivarama Karanath shunned money and caste, which are now considered as means for identity. Like Mr. Karanth, youth should strive towards gaining knowledge.

Mr. Rai said he has seen Mr. Karanth from his childhood and he was greatly inspired by his 300-odd speeches. Karanth’s 45 novels, 14 dramas, eight encyclopedia, six travelogues and other write-ups are treasures of Kannada literature. “If these works had been translated into English then, then Mr. Karanth would have secured Nobel prize,” he said.

Former President of Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, who heads Kalkura Prathistana, which conducted the programme, said it was unfortunate that great personalities were being looked from the communities they belonged to. “Reformers like Narayana Guru and Kanaka Dasa, who professed universal brotherhood, are being unfortunately projected as representative of Billavas and Kurubas respectively,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Rai presented Karanth award to Director of Pilikula Regional Science Centre K.V. Rao.

Udupi

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy presented the Shivarama Karanth Huttooru Prashasti to actor Ramesh Aravind at the function held in Kota in Udupi district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Madhuswamy said Mr. Karanath was a walking encyclopedia. Mr. Karanth played a prominent role in development of Kannada. He has made immense contribution in the field of literature, fine arts and environment protection.

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary also spoke. The function was organised jointly by Kotatattu Gram Panchayat, Shivarama Karanth Trust.

At the function organised by Balavana Samati in Puttur, the Balavana award was given to A.K. Akshara, the Director of Ninasam theatre troupe, Heggodu. Sanjeeva Matandoor, Puttur MLA, presented the award.