Karnataka

Notice to 373 from Kerala

The State police have issued notices to 373 people from Kerala in connection with the violence in Mangaluru in December 2019.

The notices were issued seeking an explanation for their presence in Mangaluru during the violence. “A total of 1,300 mobile phone numbers registered in Kerala were found to be active in the riot area. Of them, 373 people have been issued notice asking them the reasons for their presence,” Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Legislative Assembly.

Stating that the government was not vindictive, he said: “Some may have come for business purposes. If their answers satisfy us, we will let them go.”

