Noted jurist Rama Jois dead

Noted jurist and a former governor Justice (Retd.) M. Rama Jois (89) passed away on Tuesday morning. He was suffering from age-related ailments and suffered a cardiac arrest, sources close to the family said. He is survived by wife and two children.
Born in 1931 in Shivamogga, Justice Jois studied Law in Shivamogga and Bengaluru and enrolled as an advocate in 1959. He was arrested during the Emergency and spent time in Bangalore Jail with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L. K. Advani among other political prisoners. He was appointed as a judge of Karnataka High Court in 1977. He was later appointed as chief justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Post retirement Justice Jois identified himself with BJP and was appointed as governor of Bihar and later Jharkhand by the NDA government in early 2000s. However, he had very short stints as governor. He was later elected to Rajya Sabha on a BJP ticket from the State.
A noted jurist, Justice Jois also wrote several books on various aspects of law including constitutional law. Ancient Indian law and “Bharateeya values” in modern law was an area of his special interest.
Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa expressed condolences and said his death had caused him great pain and prayed for the family to have strength to bear the loss.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath