Karnataka

Not correct to replace BSY now, says JD(S) MLA

Janata Dal (Secular) MLA S.R. Mahesh on Thursday opined that it was not the right time to replace the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media persons Mr. Mahesh said the battle against the pandemic is far from over and replacing B.S.Yediyurappa at this juncture was not ideal. However, it is for the BJP to decide on its course of action, he added.

In reply to a question Mr. Mahesh said that seers openly professing their support to a political party or candidate was not new though none backed H.D. Kumaraswamy when his government was brought down.


