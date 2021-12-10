Karnataka

North Karnataka issues to be discussed in winter session: CM

KARNATAKA BELAGAVI 07 12 20221 BADIGER PK 1. CM Basavaraj Bommai shares a light moment with Ramesh Jarkiholi at a party rally for legislative council polls in Belagavi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: BADIGER P.K.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that issues relating to irrigation projects and development of north Karnataka were likely to be deliberated upon during the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi, which begins on December 13.

He was at Hubballi airport on December 10 on his way to Shiggaon to cast his vote in the elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council.

On Mahadayi, he said that the issue is before the Supreme Court and steps would be taken to resolve it legally.

He said that over ₹600 crore had been disbursed among farmers as crop loss compensation.


