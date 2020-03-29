No sale of vegetables, groceries across Dakshina Kannada today also

The ban on the sale and purchase of vegetables and groceries will continue across Dakshina Kannada on March 29, according to Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in charge of the district. Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, the Minister said that the sale of milk and milk products will be allowed from 6 a.m. to noon. Medical shops, petrol stations will remain open, and cooking gas cylinders will be distributed, he said.

The Minister said that about 400 merchants have come forward for the home delivery of groceries. The district administration will launch an app next week for the same. People can place the orders through the app for the delivery. If not they can place the order by calling 1077.

He said that Yakshagana artistes in melas under the auspices of temples will be given their salaries by the respective temples for the days lost.