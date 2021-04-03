No question of CM resigning, says Eshwarappa

Terming his letter to the Governor an administrative matter, Minister for RDPR K.S. Eshwarappa has said there was no question of B.S. Yediyurappa resigning as Chief Minister.

Reacting to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s statement on the issue, he said during an interaction with mediapersons in Shivamogga on Saturday that Mr. Siddaramaiah was in a hurry to become Chief Minister and that would not happen. “Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was rejected by people of Chamundeshwari constituency, must be having an illusion of becoming Chief Minister again. He has sought the Chief Minister’s resignation on the issue of my letter to the Governor, as he is in a hurry to occupy the post. There is no question of the Chief Minister resigning.”

When his attention was drawn to the Opposition parties making it a poll issue in the by-elections, Mr. Eshwarappa said if not this, the opponents would have raised some other issue, adding that it would not make any impact in the polls. The party had its base at the booth level and the workers had already reached every voter in the constituencies going for the by-poll.

Further, he said the letter he wrote was a minor administrative matter concerned to his department. He had brought this to the notice of the Chief Minister, senior leaders of the party and the party’s State president Nalin Kumar Kateel. “Mr. Kateel has said he would look into the issue and I am hopeful the matter will be resolved soon”, he added.