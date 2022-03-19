No objection to teaching Bhagavad Gita in schools: Congress

Moral education should not be against the spirit of the Constitution, says former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress has no objection to teaching Bhagavad Gita as part of moral science education in schools as is being thought of by Primary and Secondary Education Minister B. C. Nagesh.

Replying to questions by mediapersons at Mangaluru International Airport on March 19, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “We believe in the Constitution and secularism. Let the government teach Bhagavad Gita, Quran or Bible as part of moral education. We don’t have any objection, provided children get quality education, which should be imparted based on market needs. Children should not be deprived of quality education.”

Stating that the Karnataka Government has not taken any decision on teaching Bhagavad Gita in schools, he said that Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita are being taught to children in homes.

“Moral education is required. But it should not be against the spirit of the Constitution. I am not against Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that India is a pluralistic country. “All should live cordially with tolerance.”

Asked about the Hindi film The Kashmir Files, he said that anyone can make cinema, which in the particular context should reveal the reality, including of the governments which were in power, in Kashmir in those years when Kashmiri Pandits migrated. “What had happened at Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh and in Gujarat should also be shown,” he said.

Asked whether the Congress has stuck to soft Hindutva after losing the recent elections in five States, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress believes in Hindu dharma and equally respects all other religions. “There is nothing called soft Hindutva.”

To a question on Muslim traders closing their business establishments in support of a call for Karnataka bandh on March 17 opposing the recent judgment of Karnataka High Court in the hijab case, he said that everyone should respect the verdicts of courts be it high courts or the Supreme Court. “People of no religion should indulge in communalism, be it Muslims, Hindus or Christians. All religions should be respected equally,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah arrived in Mangaluru for a one-day tour of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on March 19.