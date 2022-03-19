Bhagavad Gita is for all: Karnataka Education Minister

With Gujarat set to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus as part of "moral science", Karnataka too is mulling over the option, if approved by experts, in the next academic year.

Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, in response to a question by reporters, said on Friday, "We will speak to the Chief Minister about whether we need to introduce moral science. Whatever makes an impact on children will be introduced, be it the Bhagavat Gita, the Ramayana or the Mahabharata." He added that the Bhagavad Gita is "for all" and options would be discussed with experts.