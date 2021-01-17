No discussion on Belagavi LS bypoll during Amit Shah’s visit: Arun Singh

“There will be no discussion on the possible candidates to the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypolls during Amit Shah’s visit to Belagavi on Sunday,” Arun Singh, BJP general secretary in charge of Karnataka said, speaking to journalists at the Sambra airport on January 17.
Mr. Shah will address party workers and honour the recently-elected Gram Panchayat members. “The rally is being organised to remind the elected representatives that they are Jan Sevaks (servants of the people) and not people in positions of power. Various leaders will address such rallies across the State,” Mr. Singh said.
Mr. Shah will hold talks with party leaders in an attempt to quell discontentment over being denied ministerial berths during the Cabinet expansion exercise. Mr. Singh, however, said there was neither dissent nor differences in the party over any issue.
He clarified that there was no plan of changing leadership in the State.
Meanwhile, Mr. Shah arrived at the Sambra airport in Belagavi and left for Bagalkot in a BSF helicopter to participate in the inauguration of Nirani group of industries’ new unit in Badami.
He will return to Belagavi to speak at a public rally in the evening.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath