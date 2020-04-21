No COVID-19 positive case in Udupi in last 22 days

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Monday that there had been no positive case of COVID-19 in Udupi district for the last 22 days.

Speaking at a function held to distribute an incentive of ₹ 2,000 was given to 169 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) by the Asare Charitable Trust and Kadiyali Sarvajanika Ganeshotsava Samiti here, Mr. Jagadeesha said that if the same situation continued and no new COVID-19 positive cases were reported for the next six days, then Udupi district would be placed in the Green Zone.

“We are all waiting for this to happen. We need the cooperation of all the citizens to achieve this,” he said.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that to check the spread of COVID-19, all the borders of the district had been sealed. None other than those involved in essential supplies was being allowed into the district.

Only three COVID-19 positive cases had been reported in the district last month and all of them had recovered and were in home quarantine, he said.

As many as 100 foodgrains kits were distributed to physically challenged persons, while 200 foodgrains kits were distributed to the poor and needy.