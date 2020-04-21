No arbitrariness in allowing supermarkets to be open 24x7 during lockdown: HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday found no arbitrariness in allowing supermarkets, which are selling groceries and other essential products, to stay open 24x7 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Observing that it was the duty of the State and Union governments to ensure supply of groceries and other essential commodities to citizens during the lockdown, the court said that fixing a duration for the operations of particular services was a policy decision of the State governments, depending on the local situation, by ensuring social distancing and other norms of the lockdown.

A special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna passed the order while disposing of a PIL petition, filed by Sandhya R. Prabhu, a city-based advocate, during a videoconference hearing.

Also, the Bench found nothing wrong or arbitrary in the operation of limited bus services in Bengaluru city for transporting persons engaged in essential services and others having the requisite passes, allowing 20 passenger at most in a bus.

The petitioner had claimed that allowing public transport and 24x7 operations of supermarkets would defeat the purpose of the lockdown.

PIL against media

In another case, the Bench declined to entertain a PIL petition, filed by Janaadhikara Sangharsha Parishat, seeking action against print, electronic and digital media for carrying “misleading reports” related to COVID-19.

The Bench said the petitioner had neither named specific media houses as respondents in the petition nor made any complaint against media organisations before the authorities concerned under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act or the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.

While disposing of the petition, the Bench observed that it was sure that the authorities would take the necessary steps, as per the law, if the petitioner approached them with specific complaints and supporting material.