NLSIU restarts international admission 

February 15, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a gap of four years, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has restarted admission for international students. From the academic year 2024–25, students can apply for courses like B.A., LL.B. (Hons), LL.M., MPP and Ph.D. programmes.

NLSIU will admit up to 15 students for B.A., LL.B. (Hons), six candidates for LL.B. (Hons), six candidates for LL.M. and MPP programmes and three for Ph.D. programmes. Those seeking admission would have to appear for the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT – International), which will be conducted online on April 18 and 19. Candidates will be required to appear for the test on one of the days based on the preference they provide while enrolling.

After the tests, eligible candidates will be called for an interview in a 3:1 ratio (3 candidates for every available seat). The academic year will commence on July 1.

Previously, the university adopted an ad hoc policy where international students were admitted without an admission test. In 2020, the governing bodies introduced a moratorium on the admission of international students.

“The university was founded with a mission to provide quality legal education to India and the developing world. Our international student alumni have made a strong contribution to the legal profession and the judiciary in various countries around the world. The governing bodies have now reintroduced a new international student category with stricter eligibility conditions and a standardised admission test to ensure that international students also get the opportunity to study at NLSIU,” said a statement from NLSIU.

Important dates

* Release of application forms on the NLSIU admissions portal – February 20, 2024

* Last date to submit application form – March 18, 2024

* NLSAT - International (Online test accessible across the world) – April 18 and April 19, 2024

* Publication of final admissions list – first week of May 2024

* Commencement of the Academic Year – July 1, 2024