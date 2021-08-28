Nirani confident of BJP winning civic body polls

Minister releases 15-point election manifesto for Kalaburagi City Corporation polls

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani was confident of the Bharatiya Janata Party winning the Kalaburagi City Corporation.

The party is set to come to power by winning over 35 seats, Mr. Nirani said.

He was addressing presspersons after releasing the 15-point election manifesto for the corporation elections to be held on September 3.

The BJP, in its manifesto, has promised to allocate adequate funds for the development of the city and is aiming for the Smart City tag. It said that the city will get a 24x7 drinking water facility and the scheme has been approved at a total cost of ₹837 crore.

The manifesto also promised to lay a pipeline to supply gas to households across the city. The State government will also release a special package of ₹500 crore under Karnataka’s Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana.

The BJP also promised good roads, street lamps, underground drainage facilities, the development of parks, free healthcare facilities for all pourakarmikas. and employment opportunities for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under Skill India initiative.

The manifesto also included online approval for house construction.

Mr. Nirani said the party workers will be organising Maha Jan Samparka Abhiyan in the city on Sunday where they will go on a door-to-door campaign in all wards.