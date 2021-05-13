Nine projects with ₹13,487 crore investment cleared

They are expected to generate job opportunities to 6,256 people

The State government on Wednesday approved nine projects with a total investment of ₹13,487 crore.

The approval came at the State High-Level Clearance Committee chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa here on Wednesday. The investments are expected to generate employment opportunities to 6,256 people.

A release said that of the total investment proposal cleared on Wednesday, ₹13,174 crore pertains to fresh investments while ₹312 crore investment comes as additional investment in Vijayapura-based Mylar Sugar.

Integrated township

Among new investments approved are a ₹4,042-crore integrated township at Yelahanka being developed by Rasasri Tech Park Ltd.; a ₹2,527-crore glass and glass products manufacturing plant on 300 acres at MSEZ in Mangaluru by Gold Plus Glass Industry; ₹2,000-crore data centre services on 10 acres at Bidadi by NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies Ltd., and ₹1,000 -crore cutting tools plant on 40 acres at Chickballapur by YG Cutting Tools Corporation.

Other investments include ₹892 crore to produce liquid oxygen, gaseous oxygen, liquid nitrogen, gaseous nitrogen, and liquid argon on an area of 8.27 acre in Ballari district by JSW Techno Projects Management Ltd. An investment proposal by public sector Indian Oil Corporation to set up a plant for storage and despatch of petroleum products on an area of 130 acres in Chitradurga district at a cost of ₹555 crore was also cleared.

Besides these, a ₹731-crore paint factory on 102 acres in Chamarajanagar district being set up by Grasim Industries, ₹825-crore solar photovoltaic module manufacturing unit at Dobbspet by Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, and a ₹600-crore clinker grinding and cement bagging plant on 70 acres at Doddaballapur by Shree Cements were approved.