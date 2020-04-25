Nine new cases reported in Belagavi district

Nine persons, including an eight-year-old boy, tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi district on Saturday, pushing the district tally to 55.

All are secondary contacts of patient number 128 from Hire Bagewadi. They are all in the district designated hospital and are responding to treatment. They include four men and five women.

Doctors say most cases have been asymptomatic. “Only one of the 55 persons detected till now had symptoms. The 81-year-old woman who died had cough and cold. She died before her results came. The rest don’t have symptoms,” a doctor said.

As many as four of the affected patients have been discharged from the designated hospital after they were cured.

New case in DK

The 33-year-old woman from Kasba village of Bantwal found positive for COVID-19 on Saturday is closely related to the 67-year old woman, who is positive and is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Government Wenlock Hospital.

The new case was among people from the village who were in institutional quarantine after the 67-year-old with severe acute respiratory illness tested positive on April 21. The 67-year-old woman is the neighbour of the 50-year-old woman and her 75-year-old mother-in-law, who died on April 19 and April 24 respectively.

The 33-year-old woman is now undergoing treatment at the Wenlock Hospital. In all, four persons were undergoing treatment, while two died in Dakshina Kannada.

According to a bulletin released by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, 49 persons were in quarantine in the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, and all 10 quarantined at ESI hospital have been discharged. As many as 16 cases of SARI were reported and 42 were under observation on Saturday. Reports of 584 throat and nasal swab samples are awaited.

Construction permit

Those wanting to continue with construction activity that was stalled should apply for online permit on bit.ly/dkdpermit. The labourers should be at the workplace where social distancing should be followed. A project manager should be appointed to ensure compliance of safety norms.

The district administration has arranged to send labourers from different parts of the State, who were in relief camps, to their native places, the bulletin said.